KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,620 shares of company stock worth $2,030,715 in the last 90 days. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

