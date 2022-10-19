KeyCorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,088 put options on the company. This is an increase of 187% compared to the average volume of 1,426 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

