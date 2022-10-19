KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

