KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 766,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $257,793,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.