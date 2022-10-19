Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Kimberly-Clark is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,242,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,450,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

