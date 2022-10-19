KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $313,600.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 350 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $8,575.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

KNBE stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.18. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

