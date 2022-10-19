KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 1.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,874,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

