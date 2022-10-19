Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 2.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.38. 165,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 114,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.