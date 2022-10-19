LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading 0.2% Higher

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.63. 18,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 17,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period.

