Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

LEG stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

