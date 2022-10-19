Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 90.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

