LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Critical Comparison

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TaskUs and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63 LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 56.55%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 174.21%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than TaskUs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.48% 12.80% 6.38% LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TaskUs and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $760.70 million 2.51 -$58.70 million $0.46 42.74 LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.32 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -15.90

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TaskUs. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.