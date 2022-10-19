LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.68.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

