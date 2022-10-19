Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Up 6.1%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Magna Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.28.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

