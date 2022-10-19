Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

