Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 4,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTN. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

