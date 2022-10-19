Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY22 guidance at $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.15-$4.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Masco has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Masco by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Masco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

