Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 247,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

