Meritage Homes (MTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MTH opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

