Methanex (MEOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Methanex Stock Down 0.9 %
MEOH stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.64.
MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
