Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.48 per share for the quarter.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.
Methanex Stock Down 0.6 %
Methanex stock opened at C$46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$71.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Articles
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.