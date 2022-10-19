Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.48 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

Methanex stock opened at C$46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$71.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

