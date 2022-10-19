Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 123,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

