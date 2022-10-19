Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is C2C Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

