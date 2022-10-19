Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

