Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.68.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

