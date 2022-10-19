Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

