Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 186,318 Shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,318 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leafly were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LFLY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Insider Activity at Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $41,697.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,874.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at $80,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,874.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,884 shares of company stock worth $372,785. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.