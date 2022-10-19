Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,910 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %
NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
