Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,910 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

