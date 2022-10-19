Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,286 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,455 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,811 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

