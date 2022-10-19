Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,443 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 745,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,786,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,001,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,872 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

