Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,169 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.