Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

