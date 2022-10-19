Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,407,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.46.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 147.78%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

