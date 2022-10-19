Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 115,384 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,557,735 shares of company stock worth $70,610,653. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

