Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,273,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $5,077,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.37.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

