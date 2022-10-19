Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 29,785 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

