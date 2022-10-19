Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

