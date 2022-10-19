Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LHC Group stock opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.