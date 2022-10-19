Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,204,960 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,204,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,724,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 525,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 213.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 576,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 453.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

