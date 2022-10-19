Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,442 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

