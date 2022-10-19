Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,626 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

SYF opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

