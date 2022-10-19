Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

SSTK opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

