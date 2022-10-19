Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.1 %

ARCO stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.