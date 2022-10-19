Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.