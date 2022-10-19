Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 302.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

