Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,019 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $49,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 900.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

