Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTGR opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

