Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 58.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $83,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

