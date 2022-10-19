Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,577 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

