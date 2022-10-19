Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

